Heydar Aliyev Foundation receives prestigious international award

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, known for its large-scale projects in the fields of education and social protection, is among the winners of the 4th joint "Hamdan-ICESCO" award of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation.

As reported by Azernews via Azertag, the award is presented for contributions to the development of educational institutions and initiatives to support the educational environment in the countries of the Islamic world.

This year, nine educational initiatives from seven countries competed for the top spot.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation was awarded for its "Education and Social Protection Project", which carries out the construction and rehabilitation of schools not only in Islamic countries, but also outside the Muslim world.