Sahil Babayev introduced as Azerbaijan’s new minister of finance [PHOTOS]

7 February 2025 16:06 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On February 7, Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, introduced Sahil Babayev as the newly appointed Minister of Finance during a formal presentation ceremony, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, Nuriyev emphasized that the modern financial system of Azerbaijan is closely linked to National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s leadership, particularly after his return to power in the early 1990s, when economic and financial stability was restored through consistent reforms.

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, Azerbaijan has undergone significant economic transformation, achieving rapid growth, improved investment conditions, and enhanced transparency in state financial management, Nuriyev noted.

He highlighted that the Ministry of Finance, as the key body overseeing financial policy, remains under the direct supervision of the President. Nuriyev conveyed President Aliyev’s instructions regarding the ministry’s strategic objectives and expressed confidence that the new minister and his team will work effectively to implement these tasks.

Sahil Babayev was wished success in his new role, with an emphasis on mobilizing all available resources to ensure the efficient management of state finances.