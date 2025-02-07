Azerbaijan sends new batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine for power restoration

7 February 2025 13:04 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Azerbaijan has dispatched another shipment of electrical equipment to Ukraine as part of its ongoing humanitarian assistance. The aid was sent from Sumgait Technology Park in response to Ukraine’s appeal for support in restoring electricity supply to war-affected regions, Azernews reports.

The shipment includes electrical cables, wires, and transformers, essential for stabilizing Ukraine’s power infrastructure. The initiative follows the February 5, 2025, decree by President Ilham Aliyev, which allocated $1 million for this purpose.

Since the start of Azerbaijan’s humanitarian efforts, the country has provided over $40 million in reconstruction and aid to Ukraine. By 2025, Azerbaijan’s assistance has included 120 transformers, complete transformer stations, 70 generators, and over 3.3 million meters of cables and wires.

The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and representatives from the Ukrainian Embassy in Baku attended the launch ceremony, reaffirming Azerbaijan’s commitment to supporting Ukraine during this critical time.