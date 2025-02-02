Hikmet Hajiyev discusses regional security and economic cooperation in Tehran
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, held discussions in Tehran with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Azernews reports.
Hajiyev shared details of the meeting on social media, stating:
Tehrana səfər çərçivəsində İran İR Milli Təhlükəsizlik üzrə Ali Şurasının katibi Əli Əkbər Əhmədian ilə görüşdüm. Görüşdə Bakıda aparılmış müzakirələrin davamı olaraq iki ölkə arasında siyasi, iqtisadi əməkdaşlıq və regional təhlükəsizlik məsələləri ətrafında fikir mübadiləsi… pic.twitter.com/fHC0oXEWPO— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) February 2, 2025
The discussions come amid ongoing efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation and strengthen regional connectivity.
