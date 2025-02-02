Community condemns Belgium's coalition agreement for discrimination against Azerbaijanis

2 February 2025 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

After seven months of political deadlock, a coalition agreement was signed on February 1, 2025, forming a new government in Belgium. However, the Western Azerbaijan Community has strongly criticized the agreement for its discriminatory provisions against Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis, Azernews reports.

“The coalition agreement attempts to undermine the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan by using expressions such as ‘Nagorno-Karabakh’," the statement said. "In addition, the agreement raises the issue of creating conditions for the return of Armenians who have emigrated from Azerbaijan. However, not a single word is mentioned about the return of Azerbaijanis who were forcibly expelled from Armenia. This is discrimination against Western Azerbaijanis on ethnic and religious grounds by the Belgian government."

The Western Azerbaijan Community further criticized Belgian political parties for interfering in issues unrelated to their country while neglecting Belgium’s own persistent political crises.

"It would be better for Belgian political parties to deal with Belgium's chronically crisis-ridden political system instead of including such issues that do not concern their country in the agreement and displaying an approach that is discriminatory and contrary to international law.

We call on the newly formed Belgian government to end ethnic discrimination against Azerbaijanis, to refrain from steps that hinder peace in the region, and to respect the right of return of Western Azerbaijanis," the statement concluded.