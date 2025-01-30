30 January 2025 00:53 (UTC+04:00)

Former U.S. Senator Robert (Bob) Menendez (D-N.J.) was sentenced to 11 years in prison in a bribery case, Azernews reports, citing media outlets.

To recall, on July 16, 2024, a New York court found Menendez guilty of a total of 16 counts, including bribery, financial fraud, obstruction of justice, and acting as a foreign agent. His arrest is scheduled for October 29. Menendez initially had to face 222 years in prison.

As mentioned in his biography, Robert Menendez is an American lawyer and politician who served as the senior United States senator from New Jersey, a seat he had held back in 2006. Last year, he was accused of receiving bribes and expensive gifts together with his wife of Armenian descent, Nadine Menedez.

The court said Menendez's wife, Nadine was also charged with the listed items. However, her trial was postponed indefinitely due to her illness.

Bob Menendez's career record is almost full of service to his beloved Armenian society and anti-Azerbaijani activities, which certified him as staunch pro-Armenian. Besides, Menendez is also a sponsor of media outlets focused on Islamophobia and strong criticism regarding Azerbaijan.