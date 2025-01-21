Baku hosts conference on France's colonial legacy in Réunion [PHOTOS]

21 January 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

On January 21, an international conference titled "Independence of Réunion: A Look at France's Colonial Legacy and the Path to Sovereignty" is being held in Baku, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, Azernews reports.

The event features representatives of the Réunion people fighting for independence, leaders of anti-colonial organizations, human rights defenders, heads of non-governmental organizations, and experts and researchers on decolonization.

The conference will discuss the work being done to bring the recognition of the Réunion people's right to self-determination to the agenda of relevant international organizations, as well as international legal mechanisms in this regard.

It is worth noting that Réunion Island was discovered by Portuguese explorers in the early 1500s. The island was taken over by the French in 1642 during the reign of Louis XIV and was named Bourbon Island. Three years later, the first permanent colony was established.

The colonial legacy on Réunion Island continues to have a persistent impact on economic, political, and social spheres. France's dominant position and strong influence mechanisms on the island create significant obstacles to the local population's efforts to achieve political and economic independence. Economically, this influence is evident in the island's high dependency on France for foreign trade and investments, the weakening of local production, and the high unemployment rate. Politically, the governance models and institutional mechanisms implemented by France limit the Réunion people's right to self-determination and minimize their participation in the decision-making process.

This event will serve as a platform to call for international support for the Réunion people's independent determination of their future.