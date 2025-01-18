Kyrgyzstan to adopt National Development Program until 2030 this year

18 January 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kyrgyzstan will adopt a National Development Program for the period up to 2030 this year, Azernews reports, citing the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, as he said at a cabinet meeting following the results of 2024.

He noted that the national program will define the development plan for the next six years.

Among the main goals, the head of government highlighted improving the efficiency of public administration, enhancing the welfare of the people, developing human potential, strengthening strategic sectors of the economy, and implementing national projects.

"With the adoption of the 2030 agenda, we are entering the second stage of development. Time, order, and decisions will be the foundation of our work," he stated.

It is important to note that Kyrgyzstan began developing its National Development Program last year, setting ambitious goals to strengthen its economy, improve social services, and drive sustainable growth. The program is expected to focus on creating a more diversified economy, expanding infrastructure, and investing in education and healthcare, which will ultimately enhance the quality of life for citizens. The government is working closely with international organizations to ensure that the program aligns with global sustainable development goals.