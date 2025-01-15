Some 28 families resettled in Shusha, Khojaly, and Ballija [PHOTOS]

15 January 2025 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

The ongoing efforts of the Great Return to the liberated territories continue to bear fruit. On January 15, another migration caravan consisting of families temporarily settled in various parts of the republic, mainly in hostels, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, was dispatched from Agdam to the cities of Shusha and Khojaly, as well as to the village of Ballija in the Khojaly region.

Azernews reports that in this phase, a total of 28 families, comprising 135 individuals, are being resettled to Shusha and Khojaly and the village of Ballija. These former internally displaced persons expressed their heartfelt gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state care they have received. They also extended their thanks to the courageous Azerbaijani Army, the heroic soldiers and officers, who liberated Azerbaijani lands from occupation. Additionally, they prayed for mercy for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this cause.

The Great Return initiative symbolizes the resilience and determination of the Azerbaijani people to rebuild and reclaim their ancestral lands. The resettlement of families to Shusha, Khojaly, and Ballija is a testament to the nation's commitment to restoring and developing these liberated territories.

Currently, in Garabagh and East Zangezur, in addition to the resettled former internally displaced persons, over 30,000 people are working on various projects. These efforts include the implementation of infrastructure and development projects, as well as the resumption of operations in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions. The presence of state agencies and professionals in these regions underscores the comprehensive approach taken to ensure the successful reintegration and development of these areas.

The resettlement process is not without its challenges, but the unwavering support of the government and the dedication of the people involved have been crucial in overcoming obstacles. The families returning to their homes are provided with necessary resources and support to facilitate their reintegration. This comprehensive state care includes the provision of housing, healthcare, and educational facilities, as well as opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.

The Great Return is also an opportunity to showcase Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage and promote tourism in these historic regions. The cities of Shusha and Khojaly, with their significant cultural and historical landmarks, hold great potential for attracting visitors and boosting local economies.

The Great Return to the liberated territories is a significant milestone in Azerbaijan's journey towards healing and reconstruction. The resettlement of families to Shusha, Khojaly, and Ballija reflects the nation's commitment to rebuilding and revitalizing these regions. With continued support and strategic initiatives, Azerbaijan is poised to achieve long-term stability and growth, ensuring a bright future for all its citizens.