Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to US
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to the United States regarding the forest fires in California, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on X social network.
The post reads:
"We are deeply saddened by widespread devastation caused by the wildfires in California, United States. We express heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the United States, and to the families of the victims. We wish for a speedy recovery for all the injured and quick recovery from this tragedy."
