Ombudsman and staff of Office monitore electoral process in Uzbekistan

27 October 2024 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva and a team representing the Ombudsman’s Office are participating as observers in the elections for the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis and local councils in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

Sabina Aliyeva and her colleagues are interested in the level of preparedness for the elections, familiarizing themselves with the conditions created at polling stations and monitoring the electoral process.

