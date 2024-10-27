President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Prime Minister of Georgia

27 October 2024 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze on the occasion of the victory of the Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia party in the parliamentary election, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

I heartily congratulate you on the results of the parliamentary elections held in Georgia and the victory of the Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, which is the leading political force of your country.

Georgian citizens expressed their support for the development, stability and traditional values through this vote. I believe that the results of the elections will serve the overall development and prosperity of Georgia.

At the same time, I express my belief that the results of the elections will contribute to the continuous development of Azerbaijan-Georgia relations, which stem from the will of our peoples who have historically lived in a spirit of friendship, brotherhood and good neighborliness, and further enhancement of the authority of our countries in the South Caucasus and the wider region.

I would like to invite you to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan at a time convenient for you to continue our political dialogue.

I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen our strategic partnership and successfully continue our mutually beneficial interaction on a bilateral and multilateral basis for the welfare of our countries and peoples, and for the prosperity and security of our region.

I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Georgia.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 27 October 2024

