Pundit: Some MEPs spoil interstate relations by politicking as pro-Armenians

27 October 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

In the European Parliament ahead of the COP29 to be held in Baku, some biased speeches voiced against Azerbaijan were so extreme that they even drew the attention of countries far from Europe. A group of pro-Armenian MEPs, who could not see themselves from the outside, chanted one after the other with biased statements as if they competed. The speeches of the French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot and Nathalie Loiseau, decorated with lies, did not go unnoticed.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.