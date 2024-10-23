Azerbaijan balances climate action with regional peace, says Hikmet Hajiyev

23 October 2024 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan remains committed to both climate action and peacebuilding in the region, according to Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department, Azernews reports.

As Azerbaijan prepares to host COP29, Hajiyev addressed recent criticisms about the country’s suitability as a venue for the global climate summit, responding to claims of "greenwashing" made by the Financial Times. The official dismissed these critiques, stating, "When Azerbaijan hosts COP29 next month, it will be the 28th time the climate summit has been held in an oil and gas producer. Every host — bar Switzerland — has been involved in extraction. Every country in the world — bar none — is a fossil fuel consumer."

Hajiyev also highlighted that Azerbaijan's hosting of the event was part of a groundbreaking agreement with Armenia. "Azerbaijan never anticipated playing host this year; we expected our bid to be vetoed by neighbor Armenia. Yet in an unprecedented deal last December, Armenia agreed to back Azerbaijan as host as part of ongoing peace talks."

While discussions for a peace deal continue, Hajiyev noted the complexity of the process. "Border delimitation commissions are active. Armenia’s commission has recently accepted the Alma-Ata Declaration... Critics calling this stalling should ask if they would sign a peace deal while their former adversary still claims their territory."

On the environmental front, Azerbaijan seeks to use COP29 to champion a just transition away from fossil fuels, advocating for increased financial targets through the New Collective Quantified Goal. "Azerbaijan has seeded a climate fund, into which we expect other oil and gas producing nations and companies to invest," he said, emphasizing the country's efforts in shifting toward renewable electricity.

One of Azerbaijan's key initiatives is a partnership with the EU to develop an electricity cable linking wind power from the Caspian Sea to Europe. "While we can’t influence the demand that drives foreign energy markets, we are reshaping the supply side," Hajiyev said.

As the summit nears, Azerbaijan is positioning itself as a leader in both peace and the global energy transition. "We are walking the path to peace. At COP, we will advocate for new funds to finance a just transition from fossil fuels to renewables," Hajiyev concluded.

