Azerbaijan slams France over arrests of Telegram Founder Pavel Durov and activist Kemi Seba

16 October 2024 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the detention of Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram social network, and African rights activist Kemi Seba by French law enforcement, Azernews reports.

In a statement responding to a local media inquiry, ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada criticized the arrests as a violation of fundamental human rights in France.

"It is unacceptable to subject these individuals to persecution based on their political views and convictions," Hajizada emphasized.

The spokesperson called for a transparent and fair investigation by French authorities, urging the international community to be kept fully informed of the findings. He further stated that the arrests, which he described as politically motivated, should be thoroughly examined by institutions such as the European Union, the Council of Europe, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz