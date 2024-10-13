Hoekstra: PreCop provides strong platform to begin negotiations ahead of COP29

13 October 2024 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

PreCop has provided a strong platform to begin negotiations ahead of COP29, EU Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra said.

Azernews reports that he made the statement while speaking during the "Global Perspectives" lecture series at ADA University. The meeting was organized by the Center of Excellence in European Studies at the Institute for Development and Diplomacy at ADA.

"There is a lot of work to be done ahead of COP29. Not only do we need to build confidence in the consensus reached at COP28 in Dubai, but we also need to make it more concrete. PreCop has been a good start for the negotiations," Hoekstra remarked.

He further emphasized the need for greater global efforts to transition away from fossil fuels to mitigate the harmful effects of global warming.

"It’s important to shift towards green energy. Over time, we need to phase out gas, as it is a fossil fuel. We must reduce our dependency on it”

“The green transition and adaptation to climate impacts require more financial investments, which means more public funding will be needed. However, public funding alone may not be enough to tackle the scale of the upcoming challenges. Additionally, the collected funds must be prioritized for the countries that need the most assistance," Hoekstra added.



