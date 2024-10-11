Gafarova: Azerbaijan-Tajikistan relations built on centuries-old friendship and understanding

11 October 2024 15:48 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, expressed Azerbaijan's high appreciation for Tajikistan’s accomplishments during her participation in an international parliamentary conference celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Tajikistan. The event took place on October 11, as part of her official visit to Tajikistan, Azernews reports.

Gafarova highlighted the strong historical and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, stating, "Our peoples have always lived in conditions of peace, tranquility, friendship, and mutual understanding. Our interstate relations are built on this solid foundation. The National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, have a special role in establishing these relations."

She also emphasized the significance of mutual visits between the presidents of both nations, Ilham Aliyev and Emomali Rahmon, noting that the agreements and signed documents from these meetings have significantly boosted bilateral cooperation.

"During Emomali Rahmon's state visit to Azerbaijan, the signing of the 'Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Tajikistan' elevated our relations to a completely new level. One of the factors positively impacting our relations is the mutual engagement of our parliaments. We parliamentarians represent our people, and our work reflects their will," Gafarova added.

