Civil Service Entrance exam scheduled for October 6

6 October 2024 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

On October 6, the State Examination Center (SEC) is organizing the civil service entrance exam for the BA and BB groups of administrative positions (Type B)—that is, administrative executive roles, Azernews reports citing SEC.

The exam will take place in eight buildings in Baku and Nakhchivan and will be conducted in paper format. A total of 2,242 candidates have registered, including 472 for the BA group and 1,770 for the BB group.

To facilitate the examination process, a team of eight general examination supervisors, 23 examination supervisors, 201 proctors, and 29 graduation officers will be on duty.

---

