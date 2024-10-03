Side event held within framework of OSCE regarding West Azerbaijan in Poland [PHOTOS]

3 October 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nadima Rahimli, representative of the "For the Social Welfare of Citizens" Public Union, and Fuad Karimli, representative of the Economic and Social Development Center, held a side event within the framework of the 2024 OSCE Warsaw Human Dimension Conference in Poland, Azernews reports.

The side event was dedicated to the topic "Climate changes and the health of refugees" and discussed the situation of refugees and internally displaced people worldwide, and the social and economic effects of climate changes on their lives. The problems faced by IDPs in the world, especially the importance of restoring the right of the people deported from Western Azerbaijan to return to their ancestral lands, were widely discussed. It was reported that some of the forcibly deported Azerbaijanis from Armenia could not adapt to the new climate during migration and lost their lives.

The side event was held with the support of the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova, Ambassador to the Republic of Austria Rovshan Sadigbeyli, Executive Director of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations Aygun Aliyeva, and employees of the agency took part in the meeting. Civil society representatives from countries such as Malta, Austria, Poland, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Sudan, Ukraine, Hungary, Georgia, and Turkiye expressed their opinions in the discussions that took place after the presentation.

Within the framework of the side event, the steps taken by Azerbaijan in the fight against climate change were highly appreciated, and the expectations from COP29 and the importance of inclusion were emphasized.

