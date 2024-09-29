Baku, Yerevan makes important progress in process of normalization, says Minister

29 September 2024 01:40 (UTC+04:00)

In the past year, Azerbaijan and Armenia have achieved significant progress in the process of normalization through direct bilateral negotiations, in addition to ensuring sovereignty and territorial integrity, especially in the preparation of a bilateral agreement on the determination and demarcation of the state border.

Azernews reports that Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said this while speaking at the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on the topic "Let's not leave anyone behind: acting together for the sake of peace, sustainable development and development of human dignity for the present and future generations".

The minister added that Azerbaijan will continue to advance this process with a strong sense of responsibility not only for its national security and well-being but also for the better future of the entire region: "Our commitment and determination to bring the normalization process to its logical end remains unchanged. Armenia has yet to legally relinquish its territorial claims against Azerbaijan by implementing constitutional changes, and Armenia's negligence has been accompanied by a sharp increase in its military budget, large purchases of arms from both traditional and new suppliers, and attempts to maintain old conflict-based narratives and structures. disrupts the normalization process."

