Azerbaijani official talks on Baku's initiatives to combat Islamophobia

26 September 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Speaking at the OIC Contact Group on Muslims in Europe, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov informed about Baku's initiatives to combat Islamophobia.

"Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov spoke at the OIC Contact Group on Muslims in Europe in New York and informed about Azerbaijan's initiatives to combat the growing threats, including intolerance, racism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' social network account said.

It was noted that the international events hosted by Azerbaijan within the framework of the Baku Process dedicated to intercultural dialogue are a clear example of our country's commitment to promoting dialogue between different communities.

