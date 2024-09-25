Foreign NGOs issue statement advocating for inclusivity in COP29 at Summit of Future [PHOTOS]

25 September 2024 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

A group of foreign NGOs and civil society representatives participating in the "Summit of the Future," held at the UN Headquarters in New York from September 20-24, 2024, issued a statement highlighting Azerbaijan’s significant contribution to the global fight against climate change as the host of COP29 and advocating for inclusivity, Azernews reports. Representatives from 44 NGOs across 22 countries signed the statement.

The letter reads:

"As we approach COP29, it is vital to prioritize inclusivity in our discussions and actions. Ensuring the meaningful participation of all voices in decision-making processes is essential for advancing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. While climate change affects us all, its impacts disproportionately harm marginalized communities, indigenous peoples, and vulnerable nations. Therefore, their voices must not only be heard but actively shape policies and solutions. This includes enhancing the representation of youth, women, and frontline communities.

Civil society organizations play a crucial role in amplifying these voices. We call on negotiators to prioritize inclusivity at COP29 and ensure that solutions are both just and equitable. These solutions must also be urgent and actionable, reflecting the dire nature of the climate crisis.

We stand in solidarity with communities worldwide who are struggling with the impacts of climate change, often with limited resources to adapt. As civil society representatives, international organizations, and climate justice activists, we are ready to support the COP29 presidency in promoting a diverse, inclusive, and gender-positive agenda. Additionally, we commit to partnering with local civil society organizations before, during, and after COP29 to ensure that the voices of vulnerable groups and other key stakeholders, including women and girls, are central to the climate conversation.

Now is the time for decisive action, and we stand ready to collaborate with all stakeholders to turn commitments into concrete results. Let us build a sustainable future that respects the rights of all people and protects our planet for generations to come.

Some NGO participants of the "Summit of the Future":

1. Grove Harris, "Temple of Understanding" – USA;

2. Prof. Husna Ahmad, "Global One 2015" – United Kingdom;

3. Jean-Paul NGUEYA, "Jeunesse du Monde en Action" – France;

4. Gordon Rattray, "European Disability Forum" – Belgium;

5. Phumlani Magagula, "GreenShift Initiative" – Eswatini;

6. Abdullah Nawab, "Belt and Road Initiative For Sustainable Development" - ("BRISD")

– Pakistan;

7. Aytakin Asgarova, "IndiGenius Global" – USA;

8. Clare Jagunna, "Hands lifting hearts initiative" – Canada;

9. Fred Sullivan, "Man Up Campaign US, Inc." – USA;

10. Alena Maslova, "Dobrosphera" – Kyrgyzstan;

11. Maria Jose Lubertino Beltran, "Asociacion Ciudadana por los Derechos Humanos- Red de defensoras del Ambiente y el Buen Vivirl" – Argentina;

12. Stephen, "United Social Welfare Society" – Pakistan;

13. Alan Jarandilla Nuñez, "IYAFP" – Bolivia;

14. Mahamat Abdelkerim Abbas, "International helping for the young" – Chad;

15. Qaiser Nawab, "THE" Society International (Together for Health and Education) – Pakistan;

16. Mohamed Abderraheman cheikh, "Green Mauritania Youth Network" – ("GreeM") – Mauritanie;

17. Carmen Capriles, "Reacción Climática" – Bolivia;

18. Dr. Mohammad Shakeel Ahmed, "Global Strategic Institute for Sustainable Development"- "GSISD" – Pakistan;

19. Hawa Sidibe, "Association du Développement et de la Promotion de Droits de l'Homme" – Mauritanie;

20. Ann. Makena Kobia, "Pan. African Climate Justice Alliance" – Kenya;

21. Aniedi Ene Inyang, "Enemas Foundation" – Nigeria;

22. Michael Kakande, "Resilient40" ("R40") – Uganda;

23. Aynalem Getie Gismie Lem "The Environment and Development Society of Ethiopia" – Ethiopia;

24. Edith Achamukong Lum, "Sustainable Fingers" – Cameroon & Netherlands;

25. Lola Ibrahim, "Women Against Violence and Exploitation WAVE Foundation" – Nigeria;

26. Erick Mutua Mbeva, "GCCIAFRICA" – Kenya;

27. Qaiser Nawab, "Youth for Climate Pakistan" - "COP in My City" – Pakistan;

28. Hassan Abdilahi, "MOAD" – Somalia;

29. Naomi Jepchumba Kurgat Endorois "Indigenous Women Empowerment Network" – Kenya;

30. Cynthia Buluebiere Bright Gbolekekro "Women Empowerment and Development Organization" - ("GWEDO") – Nigeria;

31. Waqas Ahmad, "International Islamic University Islamabad" – Pakistan;

32. June Bartuin, "Indigenous Peoples' for Peace and Climate Justice" – Kenya;

33. Andin Ntali, "University of Buea" – Cameroon;

34. Nathan Kipchumba, "Kimajani Green Afrique" – Kenya;

35. Kunlomia Kaspa Bobga, "Green Globe Organisation" – Cameroon;

36. Jules Cesar Redombina-Ogandaga, "AGRI’PROTECT" – Gabon;

37. Steven Dereck Chinsendenji, "Hope Givers Foundation" – Malawi;

38. Adan Abdi Baraka, "Mandera" – Kenya;

39. Ndeye Fatou NDIAYE, "Carbone Guinee" – Senegal;

40. Francisca Belie Elangwe, "Green And Better World" – Cameroon;

41. Jackline sekento lankas, "Kenya Network of women and girls with disability" – Kenya;

42. Zoneziwoh Mbondgulo-Wondieh, "Women for a Change" – Cameroon;

43. Thulisile Maziya, "Sinatsisa Lubombo Women and girls Empowerment organization" – Eswatini;

44. Florence Ntisai, "Indigenous Women Council" – Kenya.

September 20-24, 2024, "Summit of the Future"| New York, USA"

---

Fatima Latifova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter:

@fatimalatifova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz