"Baku Steel Art 2024" - Inaugural international metal symposium keeps going [PHOTOS]

23 September 2024 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

"Baku Steel Art 2024" was inaugurated on September 18th, the eve of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP29, by a joint venture between "QGallery" and "Baku Steel Company" CSC (BSC). On September 20th, prominent media outlets accompanied a tour group to the site of the symposium, Azernews reports.

During the media tour, 12 symposium participants coming from 7 countries, not only performed their amazing work, but also shared experiences, exchanged ideas, and shared with the media what inspired them to new artistic pursuits one by on During the media tour, 12 symposium participants hailing from 7 countries not only showcased their remarkable talents, but also swapped stories, bounced around ideas, and opened up to the media about what sparked their new artistic endeavors, one after another.

The goal of putting together the symposium is to open the floodgates to art and metallurgy, serving as the driving forces for environmental change and sustainable development. This international project shines a new light on the interplay between art and industry, especially when the chips are down in the face of global environmental challenges. A one-of-a-kind two-week shindig, a remarkable assembly of artists and creators from all corners of the globe who truly capture the essence and strength of this medium in every piece they whip up.

"Baku Steel Art 2024" will be a melting pot for cultures and styles, paving the way for creativity and fresh takes in the realm of metal design. This is a golden opportunity to dive headfirst into the dazzling realm of expressive art, where every glint and gleam tells a tale of the boundless potential of human creativity.

The creation of metallurgical products is interdependent, revealing the secrets concealed in each spark emitted during welding. Metalsmiths resemble alchemists, transforming inert raw materials into items that enhance concentration and resonate with the soul. This combination of artistry and technology establishes a novel realm for art, wherein steel components serve not only as a structural foundation but also as vessels of emotional significance.

The artists of "Baku Steel Art" will not merely utilize metal; they will craft narratives from it.

Every form of energy result from meticulous effort—drawing a parallel between the resilience of steel and the delicacy of human emotions. This text will reveal the enduring nature of the concept of beauty, which withstands the passage of time and is shaped by the fluctuations of human perception and appreciation, as seen in classical works.

"Baku Steel Art 2024" is a distinctive international organization dedicated to facilitating the creative endeavors of tattoo artists employing diverse techniques. Regardless of whether it involves an individual, a team, or a collective of artists, overseeing the organization of the Baku Steel Art international symposium series will facilitate the progress of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (Goal 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) pertaining to metal products and their application in art. assists. is to perform. The existence of a dynamic cultural platform such as "Baku Steel Art" will enhance international relations and motivate a new generation of artists through creations that reflect the synergy between art and industry.

The Baku Steel Art 2024 exhibition is organized by the first metallurgical company in Azerbaijan to obtain European and American quality certifications for steel production, "Baku Steel Company" JSC, which has rapidly become the largest metallurgical enterprise in the Caucasus, alongside the inaugural private art gallery in Baku, "QGallery".

The "Baku Steel Art 2024" exhibition will feature seven Turkish, Azerbaijani, Georgian, Romanian, Israel, Bulgarian, Indian, artists.

Symposium will be held on September 17-30, 2024.

Venue – "Baku Steel Company" JSC

Remain updated with our latest news!

Organizers:

"Baku Steel Company" JSC (BSC), established in 2001, is the preeminent metallurgical enterprise in the Caucasus region. BSC, which has made significant contributions to the advancement of Azerbaijan's economy, is continually evolving and places particular emphasis on technological advancements. BSC manufactures a diverse array of premium products that comply with international standards and are exported to over 20 countries, including those in Europe and Asia.

Established in 1999, QGallery serves as a vibrant hub for the development of Azerbaijan's artistic history, engaging in fairs and facilitating media provisions, collections, and commercial endeavors.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz