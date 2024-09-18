Members of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan arrive in Sugovushan

18 September 2024 09:13 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation consisting of diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan, including military attachés and heads of international organizations, arrived in Sugovushan village of Aghdara region, Azernews reports.

Further to the information, more than 60 diplomats, including 20 ambassadors, accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, are participating in the visit.

During the visit, the diplomats and military attachés had the opportunity to get acquainted with the restoration and reconstruction projects implemented in Sugovushan.

The delegation visited the main infrastructure facilities, including the Sugovushan and Sarsang reservoirs, as well as the Yukhari Vang hydropower plant, which plays an important role in the recovery of the economy of the liberated territories and energy supply.

The visit of the representatives of the diplomatic corps made it possible to evaluate the scope of the works carried out and the prospects of the region, as well as the efforts of our country in the direction of ensuring sustainable development and peaceful integration of the lands freed from occupation.

---

