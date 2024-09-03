Azernews.Az

MFA calls on EU to refrain from unsuccessful interference in Azerbaijan's internal affairs

3 September 2024 16:56 (UTC+04:00)
Fatima Latifova
The head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizada, has called on the European Union (EU) to refrain from making unsuccessful interventions in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Aykhan Hajizada on "X".

"Elections took place in complete accordance with the Constitution of the country and its national laws," the post reads.

---

