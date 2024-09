1 September 2024 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Uzbekistan on their Independence Day, Azernews reports.

"Congratulations to our ally and brother Uzbekistan and its people on the occasion of their National Day," the ministry said in a post on X.

"Mustaqillik kuni muborak bo'lsin," the ministry adds in the Uzbek language.

