President of Azerbaijan: North-South project is of exceptional importance for interstate relations between Baku and Moscow

19 August 2024 17:32 (UTC+04:00)

“The North-South project is of exceptional importance for the interstate relations between Baku and Moscow,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Azernews reports.

“We discussed in detail the implementation of the North-South project, which is crucial not only for our interstate relations but also for issues related to regional transport corridors and transport routes. I must note that in Azerbaijan, both the railway and road segments of the North-South corridor have been fully implemented and are functioning successfully. Currently, we are actively working on modernizing the railway section of this corridor to enhance its capacity. We are talking about the possibility of transporting 15 million tons of cargo per year and more,” the head of state underlined.

The President stated that this year Azerbaijan has allocated approximately $120 million for the modernization of this railway section to achieve the required capacity.

