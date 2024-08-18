Enactus team from Nakhchivan State University become national champion for 5th time

18 August 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The "Enactus" team of Nakhchivan State University (NSU) has won the national championship of Azerbaijan for the 5th time, Azernews reports.

The championship was organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Youth Foundation, the Union of Azerbaijani Student Organizations, and "Enactus Azerbaijan."

According to the university's media and public relations department, the "Enactus" team has represented Azerbaijan in international competitions over the years. In 2011, the team participated in the SIFE World Championship held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In 2014, they represented the country at the World Championship in China. In 2023, the team, which represented Azerbaijan at the World Championship in Utrecht, Netherlands, is now preparing to represent the country at the 2024 World Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan.

It is noted that the "Enactus" team participated in the championship with the projects "Fast EKQ" and "Zeropollution" and competed in the final stage against teams from the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Baku Higher Oil School, Baku State University, Azerbaijan Medical University, and Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University.

---

