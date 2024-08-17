President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Indonesia

17 August 2024 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Indonesia, Independence Day, I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the friendly people of Indonesia, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan places great importance on the comprehensive development of its relations with Indonesia. The strong friendly ties between our countries have opened up favorable opportunities for cooperation in various areas. We are particularly pleased with the successful implementation of the "ASAN khidmet" model in your country and our active collaboration in this field.

I am confident that the relationship between Azerbaijan and Indonesia as well as our interaction in bilateral and multilateral platforms, including the cooperation as part of the upcoming COP29 in Baku, will successfully continue in line with the interests of our friendly peoples.

On this significant day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and continued peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Indonesia.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 14 August 2024"

---

