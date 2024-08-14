President Ilham Aliyev receives Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Paris Summer Olympic Games and their coaches

14 August 2024 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

On August 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the Paris Summer Olympic Games, along with their coaches, Azernews reports.

The head of state presented orders to the athletes and their coaches in recognition of their outstanding achievements at the Olympic Games and their contributions to the development of Azerbaijani sports.

---

