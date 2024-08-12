President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Brazilian counterpart over plane crash
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has expressed his condolences to President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva following a plane crash in the state of São Paulo, which resulted in numerous casualties, Azernews reports.
The letter reads: “We were deeply shocked by the news of numerous casualties resulting from the crash of a passenger plane in the state of São Paulo.
In these difficult times, I share your grief. In light of this tragedy, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims, and the friendly people of Brazil.”
