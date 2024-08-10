Internet speed to be increased in Azerbaijan

10 August 2024 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

"Aztelecom" LLC and "Baku Telefon Rabitesi" LLC aim to enhance the quality of life for citizens by providing broadband solutions that offer access to digital opportunities, Azernews reports.

To achieve this, they are undertaking significant infrastructure improvements.

According to a statement from the companies, the infrastructure enhancements are designed to meet the growing demand for high-speed internet and to provide higher quality internet services.

"Our pricing policy is aligned with market requirements, ensuring that we offer the best possible rates for higher speeds and data volumes. We continuously assess the market, economic conditions, and the company’s financial stability to optimize our resources and improve service quality. Information about our service terms and pricing was published on the official websites of 'Aztelecom' and 'Baktelecom' 30 days in advance, in compliance with the Law 'On Access to Information.'"

The companies announced that, in response to increasing subscriber demand for broadband internet, they will increase the speeds of their tariff packages by 2.5 times. The new minimum speed for subscribers will start at 100 Mbit/s, and the cost per Mbit/s will be reduced from 0.45 AZN to 0.25 AZN.

Detailed tariff information is available on the "Aztelecom" and "Baktelecom" websites under the Individual Customers and Business Customers sections.

Subscribers who joined or renewed their packages with "Aztelecom" or "Baku Telefon Rabitesi" (Baktelekom) before August 15 will continue to receive GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) services without additional charges until their next billing cycle. Customers whose subscriptions were renewed on August 10 will maintain their previous terms and conditions for the 40 Mbit/s, 60 Mbit/s, and 100 Mbit/s tariff packages until their next billing cycle. Since these subscribers have already paid in advance, they will not incur additional charges. For those joining or renewing their service on August 15 or later, new tariffs will apply.

In response to inquiries about telecommunication services in Karabakh, the companies noted that efforts are in line with the "State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan." As part of the "Online Azerbaijan" project, led by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, 2.7 million households in the country have been provided with broadband internet access. By the end of 2024, the project aims to extend broadband internet to all households and businesses across the country through GPON and other broadband technologies, expanding high-speed internet use and increasing the percentage of fixed broadband internet subscribers.

