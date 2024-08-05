Pakistani Embassy in Baku commemorates August 5th as day of reflection on Kashmir

5 August 2024 16:36 (UTC+04:00)

On August 5, the Embassy of Pakistan in Baku solemnly commemorated the day marking India's unilateral revocation of the special autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, Azernews reports.

This day is observed to honor the sacrifices and resilience of the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The unilateral abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution, which previously granted special rights and privileges to the region, has had significant and far-reaching consequences. This action was aimed at altering the constitutional status and demographic fabric of IIOJ&K, disregarding the historical context and the aspirations of its people. It also contravenes relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and principles of international law, exacerbating tensions between India and Pakistan.

In addition to the constitutional changes, the imposition of a severe communication blockade further worsened the human rights situation in the region. The suspension of internet services, mobile networks, and landlines led to an information blackout, severely restricting access to essential services for millions of Kashmiris. This prolonged communication restriction impeded their ability to connect with family, access healthcare, education, and livelihood opportunities, and share information with the outside world. The blackout also obstructed the work of human rights organizations and journalists, hindering their efforts to document and report human rights violations.

Reports of human rights abuses, including excessive use of force, arbitrary detentions, custodial torture, enforced disappearances, and restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly, have raised serious international concerns. The ongoing human rights violations call for urgent attention to address the deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir and raise concerns regarding the protection of minority rights and legal status in the region.

On this day, the Pakistani government reaffirms its commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute by relevant UNSC resolutions.

"We continue to urge the international community to play its role in ensuring a solution that respects the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, as stipulated in the UNSC resolutions."

The Embassy expresses solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and reiterates Pakistan's unwavering political, moral, and diplomatic support for their right to self-determination. The commitment to a peaceful and stable South Asia, based on mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, remains steadfast.

The Embassy also calls upon the international community to stay engaged in the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, recognizing its critical importance for regional peace, security, and stability.

