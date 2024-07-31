Azerbaijan, China to deepen cultural partnership [PHOTOS]

The partnership between Azerbaijan and China is poised for further growth and development.

The two countries have laid a solid foundation for long-term collaboration in various fields.

Over the past years, the cultural relations between Azerbaijan and China have seen significant growth, as evidenced by the meeting between the culture ministers of both countries to discuss prospects of cooperation.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has received Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China (PRC), head of the China's National Cultural Heritage Administration Li Chun, who was on a visit to Azerbaijan at the invitation of the ministry, Azernews reports.

The Chinese delegation, which included Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan Ding Tao, head of the China Academy of Cultural Heritage Li Liusan and other officials, was also presented at the meeting.

During the meeting, Adil Karimli hailed the strong ties between Azerbaijan and China, highlighting the broad and promising cooperation between the two countries based on mutual interest and trust, thanks to the political will of their leaders.

In his speech, the Azerbaijani Culture Minister also mentioned the significance of the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China" (PRC).

"The Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China" (PRC), adopted during the meeting of President Ilham Aliyev with Chinese President Xi Jinping within the framework of the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) held in Astana this July, opened a new page in the relations between the two countries," he said.

The Minister Li Chun expressed graditude for the warm welcome and emphasized the elevation of relations between the countries to a strategic partnership level.

The Chinese Minister also provided information about the Asian Cultural Heritage Alliance (ACHA), said that the alliance is implementing 15 programs in various areas.

Li Chun stressed the importance of the representation of the Azerbaijani side in the specialized structures of ACHA and proposed Azerbaijan to host the IV conference of the alliance.

He pointed out that the project related to the study of underwater heritage in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea can be implemented by ACHA, which has extensive experience in the field of underwater heritage studies.

Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China (PRC) also expressed interest in studying Azerbaijan's experience in the field of digital monitoring of cultural heritage.

Noting that cultural cooperation occupies a special place in the relations, which are expanding every year, Adil Karimli brought to attention that Azerbaijan is interested in further developing ties in various fields of culture.

He noted that his visit to China in September 2023 made a deep impression on him and emphasized the importance of the meetings held there for future cooperation.

The sides exchanged views on the development of roadmaps and draft memorandums on cultural cooperation.

The relevant draft memorandums were submitted by China to the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

Li Chun added that it would be good to sign memorandums in Beijing next year that will contribute to the development of cooperation between the countries.

China's National Cultural Heritage Administration Li Chun also said that they would like to see an Azerbaijani gallery in China's famous cultural complex 798 Art Zone.

It was brought to the attention that Azerbaijan will host the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) on November 11-22, where issues of culture in the context of climate change will be raised as well.

The conference will also highlight the role of culture in environmental protection.

Adil Karimli outlined that the participation of the Chinese side in this prestigious event will be of great importance.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of interest to the parties.

In conclusion, gifts were presented and commemorative photos were taken.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz