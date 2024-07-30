UK ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani judoka on Olympic gold

30 July 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov for his remarkable victory at the Paris Olympics, Azernews reports.

In a post on the social media platform X, the ambassador expressed his delight at Azerbaijan's entry into the gold medal list.

"Welcome to the gold medal club, Azerbaijan!" Ambassador Auld wrote. "As a fan of the sport, I know that a single move can lead to victory. My congratulations!"

Hidayat Heydarov's historic achievement came in the final match against French judoka Joan-Benjamin Gaba. With a stunning display of skill and precision, Heydarov secured Azerbaijan's first gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Qızıl medal siyahısına xoş gəldiniz, Azərbaycan! Keçmiş həvəskar cüdoçu kimi mən bir fəndin qalibiyyətə apardığını bilirəm. Təbriklər #HidayetHeydarov🥇 https://t.co/YbzqdzZs2s — FergusAuldFCDO (@FergusAuldFCDO) July 30, 2024

---

