PM Asadov: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with Iran

Fatima Latifova

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov sent a congratulatory letter to Mohammad Reza Aref on his appointment as the First Vice President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azernews reports.

The letter emphasized that the Republic of Azerbaijan places great importance on relations built on strong foundations such as shared religious and cultural roots, mutual respect, and friendly neighborliness with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It expressed readiness to take joint steps to further strengthen Azerbaijan-Iran relations and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

