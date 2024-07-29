Path to Mastery: Ramin Mammadzade shares his journey through martial arts excellence [EXCLUSIVE]

29 July 2024 17:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Martial arts require discipline, dedication and perseverance to master the techniques. Practitioners must develop a strong mind-body connection to perform techniques with precision and control.

Ramin Mammadzade is a highly skilled Japanese Martial Arts Self-defense Instructor, who holds the prestigious ranks of 3rd Dan in Aikido and 2nd Dan in Kyokushin Karate.

The martial artist practices Kendo, Judo, Iaido and Kobudo, demonstrating a diverse range of martial arts disciplines.

As the head of the Media and International Relations at Azerbaijan Eurasia Aikido and Budo Center, an official representative of the Eurasia Aikido Organization in Azerbaijan, Ramin Mammadzade contributes to the promotion and expanding the reach of this centuries-old martial arts practices.

Note that the Eurasia Aikido Organization has established its branches in 25 countries across four continents.

Ramin Mammadzade also leads Kampan Kyokushin Karate Club, further showcasing his dedication to enhancing and promoting the martial arts.

In his interview with Azernews, Ramin Mammadzade shares his journey through martial arts excellence.

Q: You have been practicing Kyokushin Karate and Aikido for many years. How did your journey into practicing Kyokushin Karate and Aikido begin?

A: I had interest in martial arts from my childhood and trained in different martial arts like box/shotokan karate/Jiu-Jitsu/kickboxing but it all was short. Watching movies with Steven Seagal inspired me to come to Aikido. He made Aikido popular all over the world with his movies and nowadays many people associate Aikido with Steven Seagal. It was my dream to meet him, and finally my dream came true. We met with him during his first visit to Azerbaijan in 2015 when Steven was invited to Azerbaijan by President Ilham Aliyev in order to develop budo martial arts in the country. Since that time we became good friends and till now we are always in touch, when he visits Azerbaijan we meet. I am also going to Russia to participate in his Aikido Seminars etc.

I started Aikido in 2007 and continue practicing it till now. My Aikido Teacher(Sensei) from my first day in Aikido is Nazim Aliyev (6 dan in Aikido/Judo Master Sport and he is also President of Azerbaijan-Eurasia Aikido And Budo Center). Martial arts became my hobby and lifestyle. For now a lot of trainees in Aikido and also in Kyokushin Karate, which is my second Martial art which I started in 2014 and practice till now. Why I came to Kyokushin Karate - once I got my black belt in Aikido in 2014 I decided to learn one more Japanese Martial art and my choice was Kyokushin as it is Fullcontact Karate and became physically stronger while training in Kyokushin and learned a lot especially how to punch properly with hands and legs.

And as I mentioned above I did not stop on it and continue working on myself and develop practicing Kendo from 2018/JUDO from 2022/IAIDO and Kobudo from 2022.

Q: What physical and psychological skills do you believe are essential for success in combat?

A: In order to become a winner in any fight - first of all you have to avoid this fight/conflict as the best fight is the fight which did not happen meaning you have to solve the conflict with words and not with your fists and using your physical power and in this case you will be the real winner as the main victory is victory over yourself as per OSENSEI Morihei Ueshiba - creator of Aikido. Victory over yourself means you have to win against your main enemy and your main enemy is yourself, your ego/laziness/fear. For example you come home tired after work or school or anywhere and you need to go to your sport but you are tired and you want to lie on your lovely sofa and watch your favorite movie - here you need to overcome yourself, stand up and go to your sport - this is the real victory over yourself. You can use your martial arts skills only in extreme situations where there is no other solution and you have to protect your family. Three skills that are important during the fight are self-control/calmness/self-confidence.

Q: What principles and values ​​do you aim to instill in your students through your teaching methods?

A: There are six key principles and values that I try to convey through your teaching: respect and discipline, mental toughness, humility and continuous learning, safety and control, ethics and integrity as well as awareness and adaptability. Some training methods include repetition and drills, partner work, visualization, feedback, progressive training. By focusing on these skills and principles, trainees can develop a well-rounded foundation in martial arts that goes beyond physical abilities to include mental and ethical growth.

Q: How popular are Aikido and Kyokushinkai Karate in Azerbaijan?

A: Aikido and Kyokushin Karate in Azerbaijan have their fans and a certain popularity. Aikido has been developing in Azerbaijan since 1990. There are many clubs. and organizations that conduct aikido training. Seminars and certifications are held by highly qualified masters, both local and international. Kyokushinkai Karate also has its audience in Azerbaijan and has been developing since 1993. The Kyokushinkai Federation has been functioning since 1999. The Azerbaijani karatekas in the direction of Kyokushin Karate perform very successfully in competitions; we have a world champion and repeated champions of Europe and Azerbaijan. Both disciplines offer good opportunities for physical and spiritual development, and also instill discipline, respect and self-control in students.

Q: Which age groups are most prevalent among your students?

A: I have Aikido and Kyokushin Karate groups for different ages - from 5-8 years old kids group/9 + children group/14+children group and adults group. Also I have a women aikido group and want to note that Aikido can be particularly beneficial for women for several reasons:

Self-Defense: Aikido focuses on using an opponent's energy and movements against them, making it effective for self-defense without requiring significant strength.

Physical Fitness: Practicing aikido improves overall physical fitness, including flexibility, coordination, and balance, which are essential for health and well-being.

Confidence and Empowerment: The skills and techniques learned in aikido can boost confidence and a sense of empowerment, helping women feel more secure in various situations.

Stress Relief: The physical activity and mental focus required in aikido can be an excellent way to relieve stress and improve mental clarity.

Non-Competitive Environment: Aikido emphasizes cooperation and mutual respect rather than competition, which can create a supportive and inclusive training atmosphere.

Mental Discipline: Aikido promotes calmness, focus, and self-control, contributing to personal growth and emotional resilience.

Q: What do you consider your primary role as a coach to be?

A: The main mission of a martial arts instructor is to guide and support students in their martial arts journey, focusing on several key objectives.

Skill Development: Teach students the techniques, forms, and principles of the martial art, ensuring they develop proficiency and understanding.

Personal Growth: Foster qualities such as discipline, respect, confidence, and perseverance, which are integral to martial arts training.

Physical Fitness: Promote overall physical health through exercises that improve strength, flexibility, coordination, and endurance. Self-Defense: Equip students with practical self-defense skills and strategies to protect themselves effectively in real-life situations.

Safety and Well-being: Ensure a safe and supportive training environment, emphasizing proper techniques to prevent injuries.

Cultural and Philosophical Understanding: Instill an appreciation for the cultural, historical, and philosophical aspects of the martial art, helping students gain a deeper, holistic understanding.

Community Building: Create a sense of community and camaraderie among students, fostering an environment of mutual respect and support.

Q: What message would you like to convey to people who want to practice martial arts?

A: I think determination is the number one asset to which we should adhere. Starting a new path always requires persistence and determination. Setting clear goals will help you move forward.

Besides, learning the intricacies of each art and becoming a professional requires patience and discipline. Also, developing martial arts skills takes time and constant training. Be prepared that progress may be slow.

To imbibe art in your soul, you need to be open to learning. Every session is an opportunity to learn something new. Be willing to learn from your instructors and fellow trainees.

But sport does not always mean physical strength. Physical and mental endurance also play a leading role here. Martial arts training develops not only the body, but also the spirit. Prepare to become stronger in every aspect.

Embodying true human characters, as in every field - respect. Martial art teaches you to respect yourself and others. Respect your coaches, partners, and the traditions of the art you practice.

Finally, I can say that no matter what kind of art you do, enjoying the process is always one of the important factors. Find joy in training and enjoy the learning process. Your enthusiasm will help you overcome any difficulties.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz