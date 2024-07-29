Azerbaijani ambassador lambasts French national television

29 July 2024 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

The French national television seems to have ignored the call of the founder of modern games, Pierre de Coubertin, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Rahman Mustafayev, Azerbaijan's ambassador to the Netherlands, on his official "X" account.

"It was Pierre de Coubertin's dream for sports to silence politics and conflicts and for the Olympic torch to shine brightly. However, the French national television seems to have ignored the call of the founder of modern games," he stated.

#Paris2024 C’était le rêve de Pierre de Coubertin, que le sport fasse taire la politique et les conflits qu’elle engendre, le temps que brille la flamme olympique. Mais la télévision nationale française semble ne pas avoir entendu l’appel de l’inventeur des Jeux modernes ➡️… — Rahman Mustafayev (@rahman2609m) July 29, 2024

Noting that Pierre de Coubertin is the founder of the International Olympic Committee and is considered the father of the modern Olympic Games.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz