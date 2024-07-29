Azernews.Az

Azerbaijani ambassador lambasts French national television

29 July 2024 11:17 (UTC+04:00)
Fatima Latifova
The French national television seems to have ignored the call of the founder of modern games, Pierre de Coubertin, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Rahman Mustafayev, Azerbaijan's ambassador to the Netherlands, on his official "X" account.

"It was Pierre de Coubertin's dream for sports to silence politics and conflicts and for the Olympic torch to shine brightly. However, the French national television seems to have ignored the call of the founder of modern games," he stated.

Noting that Pierre de Coubertin is the founder of the International Olympic Committee and is considered the father of the modern Olympic Games.

