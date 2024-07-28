IDEA Public Union holds "Let’s protect leopards!" environmental summer camp [PHOTOS[

28 July 2024 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

IDEA Public Union has organized another environmental summer camp themed "Let's protect leopards!" within the framework of the "Protection of Caucasus leopards" program initiated by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Founder of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva in Lankaran district, Azernews reports.

The camp was co-organized by IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action), Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, the Azerbaijan Representation of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Children-Youth Development Center of the Ministry of Education and Science as part of the Green World Solidarity Year.

A total of 30 schoolchildren from Lankaran, Masalli and Astara districts took part in the camp.

The main goal of the summer camp is to educate the younger generation about the environment, to nurture a love for nature, inform schoolchildren living near the habitat of the Caucasian leopard with this rare species and promote its conservation.

The children also took part in various small environmental studies, excursions and competitions.

There are currently about 15 Caucasian leopards inhabiting the area of the Hirkan National Park in Azerbaijan.

Founded in 2011 by the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, IDEA Public Union aims at promoting public awareness of environmental issues, education about environmental problems, and finding proper solutions for them.

The union successfully collaborates with young people and calls upon each individual to care about the environment and to contribute to ongoing efforts against ecological problems.

