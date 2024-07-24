DOST Agency hosts meeting with Moldovan delegation [PHOTOS]

24 July 2024 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova

A delegation led by Yelena Kostin, head of the main financial department of the National Social Insurance Fund of the Republic of Moldova, visited the DOST Agency, Azernews reports.

First, the guests were introduced to the services provided to the public at the Baku DOST Center No. 1. They were explained the activities and operating principles of the DOST centers.

Subsequently, a meeting was held with the delegation. Farid Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the DOST Agency, informed the delegation about the DOST concept. He noted that the DOST Agency and seven DOST centers have already been established by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated August 9, 2018. The advantages of the DOST concept, initiated by First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, and the innovative changes it has brought to the field of state social services were discussed.

It was noted that 159 types of services related to labor and employment, social security, targeted state social assistance, disability and rehabilitation, pensions, social insurance, etc., are provided at DOST centers. These services are presented based on the principle of "one window" in an operational, transparent, and courteous manner for the convenience of citizens.

During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation relations and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

It was noted that the model (concept) of Azerbaijan's DOST centers will be applied in the Republic of Moldova. Until now, various events and visits have been organized within the framework of experience exchange between the DOST Agency and the National Social Insurance Fund of Moldova, and meetings of working groups have been held.

---

