State Agency announces 5th Development and Exchange Program for NGOs in Shamakhi

The State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan announces the "5th Development and Exchange Program for NGOs" to support the development of public associations, Azernews reports.

Three-day training sessions will be organized in Shamakhi from August 15-17, 2024, as part of the program. Participants will be selected based on criteria.

Preference will be given to:

- First-time participants;

- Persons responsible for project writing within NGOs;

- Individuals new to NGO activities;

- NGOs operating in the regions;

- Individuals with foreign language skills (English).

Stages for participating in the training:

1. The questionnaire below must be completed and sent to the Agency by 18:00 on August 4, 2024,

2. The submitted information will be analyzed by the Agency, and based on the results of the questionnaire, the next stage will be determined,

3. Interviews will be organized with those who passed the initial stage.

Online questionnaire for participation in the training:

[https://forms.gle/XQtXb7qK97j4m4re9](https://forms.gle/XQtXb7qK97j4m4re9)

NOTE:

- Individuals who have previously participated in the Development and Exchange Programs for NGOs cannot participate in this training,

- Only one person from each NGO can participate in the training.

The Agency continues its activities aimed at increasing the knowledge and skills of NGOs operating in Baku and the regions.

