President Ilham Aliyev sends letter to President of Vietnam

23 July 2024 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of Vietnam To Lam, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Nguyen Phu Trong, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and a distinguished statesman.

Nguyen Phu Trong made significant contributions to strengthening the good traditions of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam. We highly appreciate Nguyen Phu Trong's efforts in the development of our interstate relations.

In this time of great loss, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I express my deepest condolences to you, the family and relatives of the deceased, and to the entire people of Vietnam.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 23 July 2024"

