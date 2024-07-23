Iranian MFA, Azerbaijan discuss relations

23 July 2024 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Latifova Read more

Ali Alizadeh, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iran, met with the head of the Eurasian Department of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Moktaba Demirchilu, and the head of the Consular Department, Alirza Mahmoudi, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on its official "X" account.

"Issues of bilateral and mutual interest discussed at the meeting," the post reads.

Azərbaycan Respublikasının İran İslam Respublikasındakı səfiri @Ali_F_Alizada İİR XİN-nin Avrasiya İdarəsinin rəisi Moctəba Dəmirçilu və Konsulluq İdarəsinin rəisi Əlirza Mahmudi ilə görüşlər keçirib, ikitərəfli və qarşılıqlı maraq doğuran məsələlərə dair müzakirələr aparıb. pic.twitter.com/UcruAicW2f — Azerbaijan Emb.🇦🇿 to Iran (@AzEmbIran) July 23, 2024

Note that as a result of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Iran, Azerbaijan's embassy in this country has resumed its activities at a new address. The Iranian side, as the accrediting country, has taken appropriate measures to ensure diplomatic protection in front of the new embassy building in accordance with its obligations under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relation

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz