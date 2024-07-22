Former Chief of Azerbaijani Parliament Office, Safa Mirzayev, dies

22 July 2024 23:58 (UTC+04:00)

Today, the former head of the Milli Majlis office, Safa Mirzayev passed away. As reported by the local media outlets, Mirzayev died after a long illness.

It should be noted that Safa Mirzayev was born on May 12, 1952, in Baku. He graduated from the Faculty of Law of Azerbaijan State University (now Baku State University) with an honorary diploma. From 1978 to 1990, he worked as a teacher, headteacher, vice dean, and associate professor at Baku State University. He is a doctor of philosophy in law.

Since 1992, he worked in the Office of the Milli Majlis. He was the head of the legal assurance and control department of the Supreme Soviet Secretariat, head of the secretariat, general secretary, and head of the Milli Majlis Secretariat.

From February 6, 1997, he was the head of the Milli Majlis Office. In 1995, he was a member of the commission that drafted the new constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan. On May 11, 2012, he was awarded the Order of "Glory" for his effective work in the civil service in the Republic of Azerbaijan, and on May 11, 2022, he was awarded the 2nd degree Order "For Service to the Country" for his long-term effective work in the civil service in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Two years ago, he was dismissed from the position of Chief of Staff of the Milli Majlis. He was retired due to the pension age.

---

