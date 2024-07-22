CEC Chairman updates on elections to Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis

22 July 2024 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

"To date, 480 observers have been registered."

Azernews reports that Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), made this statement during today's meeting.

According to him, all registered observers are local: "344 of them registered voluntarily, 10 through NGOs, and 126 received special permission."

Mazahir Panahov also highlighted that 1048 individuals across 125 constituencies applied as candidates for the upcoming extraordinary parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1.

He further mentioned that the candidacy of 700 individuals was approved: "609 collected signature sheets, 57 returned them, and 16 had their candidacies registered.

