Azerbaijan's badminton team wins against Hungary at European University Games

21 July 2024 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

Team competitions in badminton at the European University Games of students in Debrecen, Hungary have been concluded.

Azernews reports that the students of Azerbaijan Sports Academy competing in Group D met the athletes of Miskolcs University of Hungary in the last match.

The Azerbaijani team won both sets of the mixed doubles category, individual competitions of male and female badminton players.

According to the final results, the representatives of Azerbaijan finished in the last - fourth place in their group.

The team has lost to France, Lithuania, and Hungary in its games so far.

On July 22, personal competitions of badminton players will be started. The competitions will continue until the 24th of the month.

---

