Western media has biased approach to selection of headlines

21 July 2024 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

The selection of news headlines in the Western press is very selective and biased. In recent years, there have been talks about this problem, but the headlines have been distorted.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Mohamed Er-Raji, head of the media research department of the Al-Jazeera Research Center, said these words in the panel discussion "Policies and initiatives to build a more sustainable society against disinformation" held within the framework of the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum.

"As a news agency, we must attach great importance to accuracy, speed, and objectivity. Some false news should not damage our confidence. Disinformation is spread not only by some private institutions but also by the government. We must unite and fight more effectively against this problem," said Mohamed Er-Raji.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz