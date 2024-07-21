Parallel discussions on "Technology and disinformation" held within Shusha Global Media Forum

21 July 2024 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Parallel discussions on "Technology and disinformation" were held on July 21 within the framework of the Second Shusha Global Media Forum.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Vugar Javadov, founder and director of "Neurotime" company, gave a presentation on the interaction of technology and disinformation in the modern media environment and its results.

Vugar Javadov emphasized that fake news not only undermines trust in society but also creates confusion in public opinion and deepens disagreements. In order to prevent this, the importance of increasing media literacy, fact-checking, and applying critical thinking has been emphasized, and it has been stated that technology companies developing artificial intelligence should help overcome disinformation by using contradictory analysis, verification tools, and rapid dissemination methods.

At the meeting, which was attended by technology experts, media representatives, and other interested parties, opinions were exchanged on the effects of fake news and disinformation, and the development prospects of existing innovative technologies in the field of media were discussed.

Recall that the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum took place a second time in Shusha on 20 July. The event was organized on the occasion of the 149th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national press and was attended by more than 150 foreign guests from 50 countries, including information agencies of 30 countries, 3 international organizations, and 82 media subjects. Among the participants of the Global Media Forum are representatives of foreign media, as well as media representatives, experts, and officials of Azerbaijan.

The event was addressed by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in the format of questions and answers with the involvement of the participants.

Let's note that the first Shusha Global Media Forum themed “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution” was held on July 21-23, 2023.

