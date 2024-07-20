Banquet held in honor of Second Shusha Global Media Forum participants [PHOTOS]

20 July 2024 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

On July 20, a banquet was held in honor of the participants of the 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum on "Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation".

Azernews reports that the guests tasted the delicious dishes of our national cuisine with the sounds of Azerbaijani music.

The 2nd Shusha Global Media Forum, organized on the occasion of the 149th anniversary of our national press, was attended by more than 150 foreign guests from 50 countries, including information agencies of 30 countries, 3 international organizations, and 82 media subjects. Among the participants of the Global Media Forum are representatives of foreign media, as well as media representatives, experts, and officials of Azerbaijan.

The forum will continue until July 22.

---

