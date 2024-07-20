President: False information, disinformation, manipulation of facts, and false narratives are all things we have faced for many years

20 July 2024 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

“Sometimes we are surprised when information about Azerbaijan in international media is true. False information, disinformation, manipulation of facts, and false narratives are all things we have faced for many, many years,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the second Shusha Global Media Forum themed “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation”.

“There are different reasons for that. One of them, of course, was the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the mobilization of all the Armenian diaspora structures, and pro-Armenian politicians and media representatives in attacking Azerbaijan, creating false narratives, and trying to present Azerbaijan as completely different from what it was and what it is,” the head of state noted.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz